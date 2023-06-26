Shawna Renee (Proctor-Gable) Parr, 47, of rural Juniata, NE, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Juniata, and live-streamed on the church's Facebook page with Pastor Darren Olson officiating. Burial will be in Kenesaw Cemetery following the services and officiated by family friend, Pastor Mitch Ivey of Kearney Grace.

