Shellie A. (Haake) Huismann, 64, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at West Center Chapel followed by Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
Shellie A. (Haake) Huismann, 64, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at West Center Chapel followed by Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr. in Omaha. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
To view a live broadcast of the services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 8404 Indian Hills Drive, Omaha, NE 68114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.