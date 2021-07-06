Shelly Jean Wigert, 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 2, 2021.
She was born on March 14, 1964, to Jim Wigert and Candi Uden in Hastings, Nebraska.
Shelly is survived by her parents, Jim and Marcia Wigert of Arizona and Candi and Lynell Uden of Hastings; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jill Wigert of Iowa; Bryan Wigert and Sean Wigert of Hastings; her 3 furbabies; and other nieces, cousins and friends.
Her wishes were to be cremated. There will be no funeral service.
