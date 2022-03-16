Hastings, Nebraska resident Sherlyn L. Podewitz, 72, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Sherlyn’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sherlyn was born July 7, 1949, in Stromsburg, NE to Willard & Darlene (Lampshire) Meerkatz. She graduated from Hastings High School. Sherlyn married Larry Podewitz on February 18, 1989, in Minden, NE at the historic Pioneer Village Church.
Sherlyn was an accountant and bookkeeper for CPI in Hastings. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and taking pictures of nature, especially flowers, and loved her dog “Panda.”
Sherlyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gene.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Podewitz of Hastings; sister-in-law, Marilyn Meerkatz of Sedro-Woolley, WA; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; 3 great-nieces; 1 great-nephew; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Janet & Carroll Podewitz of Minden; brother-in-law & spouse, Gary & Sue Podewitz of Corpus Christi, TX; 2 nephews; sister-in-law & spouse, Joyce & Greg Lara of Las Cruces, NM; 1 niece; 1 nephew; and many cousins and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.