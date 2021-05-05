Sherman Lynn Luhn, 79, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away May 3, 2021 at Kensington Evergreen after a lengthy illness. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Cairo Cemetery.
Sherman was born on October 14, 1941 in Del Norte, Colorado to Wilford and Lelia (Lincoln) Luhn. He grew up on a farm south of Cairo. He married Linda Simpson on May 16, 1970 in Cairo. Sherman was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He received his education in Cairo, graduating with the class of 1960. He earned degrees in electronics and communications from Hastings Community College in 1969. He joined the Air Force in 1963, serving as an electronic technician and working on aircraft in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon his return from service, he was employed by the State of Nebraska, Department of Aeronautics. Sherman worked for Platte Valley Communications in Kearney, then Hastings Utilities until his retirement in 2008.
He was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving as an Elder and on the Board of Trustees. He also served on the board for Heartland High School. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Sherman enjoyed model train collecting with Tri-City Model Railroad Club.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Ed (Cindy) Luhn; daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Vos, all of Kearney; four grandchildren, Emily Vos, Brittany Vos, Nathan (Laura) Luhn and Nicholas (Sierra) Luhn; five great-granddaughters; brothers, Jerry (Lois) Luhn, Francis (Marcella) Luhn; sister, Karon Rath, all of Cairo; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sherman was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Rosie and Otto Luhn and Jerry and Jesse Lincoln; and mother-in-law, Thelma Simpson.
