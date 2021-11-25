Sheryl Jean Place, 82, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
The service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials can be directed to Crossroads in Hastings or Start Over Rover in Hastings. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Sheryl was born on May 7, 1939, to Chester A. and Doris E. (Roman’s) Goble in Monument, Kansas. She graduated from Upland High School.
She married Romaine Kempkes on November 24, 1956, and they later divorced. She married Robert E. Place on June 24, 1989, in Hastings. She moved to Hastings from Campbell in 1980. She had worked in the dietary department at Perkins Pavilion.
Sheryl is survived by two sons, Gale Kempkes of Campbell and Michael Kempkes of Hastings; two daughters, Carol Went of Grand Island and Patricia Lewis of Hastings; one brother-in-law, Bob Robertson of Hobbs, New Mexico; five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia (Francis) Bertrand, Carolyn Robertson and Donna Spence.
