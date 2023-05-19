Shirley A. Chrisman, 88, of Hastings, Nebraska died May 17, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Memorial Services will be Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

