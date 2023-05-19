Shirley A. Chrisman, 88, of Hastings, Nebraska died May 17, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials can be made to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Shirley was born on January 9, 1935 at Hastings, to Jess and Emma (Meyers) Morris. She grew up in Hastings and received her education at Hastings Public Schools.
She was united in marriage to Harry D. Chrisman on November 12, 1954 in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings where she was a homemaker and a daycare provider. She also sold Avon products and delivered newspapers later in her life.
She was a member of the Pythian Sisters and had received many volunteer awards for her help at the Golden Friendship Center in Hastings.
Survivors include her daughter Angela (Bob) Thomas of Hastings, brother Gerald “Bob” Morris of Hastings, grandchildren Summer (Gavan) Ericson of Axtell, Tyson (Megan) Crosby of Hastings, step-grandchildren Randy Thomas of Omaha, Lorie Thomas of Omaha, great-grandchildren Hayden, Madison, and Jackson Crosby of Hastings, step-great-grandchildren Isabelle and Julianne Derby of Omaha, numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harry, sisters and brothers-in-law Dortha and Chauncey Young, Velma and Don Emerson, Sandra and Bill Pelowski, brother and sister-in-law Howard and Eloise Morris, sister-in-law Beverly Morris, three nieces, and two nephews.
