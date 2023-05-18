Shirley A. Chrisman, 88, passed away on May 17, 2023 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services will be 10:30 a.m Monday, May 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 7:14 pm
