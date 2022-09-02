Shirley Ann Spencer, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Perkins Pavilion at the Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the All Saints Chapel at the Good Samaritan Society in Hastings. Reverend Kelly Karges will be officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr, NE. Visitation will begin at 9 AM until the start of the service.