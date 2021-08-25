Funeral service for Shirley Englund will be held on Thursday, August 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, Nebraska. The service will be live streamed on Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Shirley B. (Beedle) Englund, 84 years old, of Holdrege, passed away on August 21, 2021. Shirley was born on January 4, 1937, to Calvin and Dorothy (Breinig) Beedle.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Englund of Kearney; her children: Denise Long; David Englund (Paula); Durene Anderson/Marchioro (Thomas); 10 grandchildren: 11 great-grandchildren: her siblings: Dottie Paulson (Marvin); Dale Beedle (Judy); and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Wednesday, August 25, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
