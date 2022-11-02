Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shirley Marie (Banks) Steen, 95, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Hastings Church of Christ with Russ Dudrey officiating.
Shirley Marie Steen was born on a farm south of Campbell, Nebraska, on October 24, 1927, to John Frederick and Zeta Arvilla (Foutz) Banks. Her mother noted that it was a bright blue October day. She joined siblings John, Junior and Betty. She would later be blessed with a younger brother, Frederick.
Shirley received her grade school education at District 66 (North Star), a country school southwest of Campbell. She later attended high school at Campbell, Nebraska, graduating with the class of 1945. She received normal training in high school, which qualified her to teach school. She taught at District 41 and Inavale, Nebraska.
On February 6, 1949, she was united in marriage with Herbert Steen. Shortly after their marriage, they attended a revival at the Inavale Church of Christ. They were both baptized into Christ in the Republican River and this began a lifetime of Christian service for both of them. Shortly thereafter, Herbert left for Ottumwa, Iowa, to attend the Midwestern School of Evangelism (MSE) while Shirley continued to teach school in Inavale. She then joined her husband as he completed his ministerial degree. During this time, their first two daughters, Elizabeth Ann and Lydia Esther, were born. After moving back to Inavale, they ministered to the Church of Christ there. This was where their third daughter, Lois Rebecca, was born. In 1959, the couple moved to Herbert’s family farm south of Campbell, Nebraska. Their son, Mark John, joined the family in 1961.
In addition to the Church of Christ in Inavale, Herbert and Shirley ministered to several churches over the years, including Guide Rock Church of Christ, Osco Baptist Church, and Angus Church of Christ.
In 1966, Shirley made the decision to start her nursing career. She attended nursing school in Kearney and earned her LPN degree. She had a special calling for the elderly, and over the years she worked as a nurse in nursing homes in Blue Hill and Campbell. She later earned her administrator’s license and started working for the Bethesda Corporation. She was the administrator in nursing homes in Campbell, Paonia, Colorado, and Smith Center, Kansas.
Herbert passed away in 1994 and Shirley moved to Hastings shortly thereafter. She continued to work in nursing part time at Sunnyside Nursing Home and Homestead Assisted Living until well into her 80s.
In later years, Shirley enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle with her friends. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and delighted in their visits. For years, she hosted a weekly bible study group in her home and also enjoyed her bible study group at her church. Shirley was the epitome of a godly woman, wife, and mother. She touched countless lives with her steadfast spirit and warm smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings John Banks, Betty Parks, and Frederick Banks; Son Mark Steen; and grandchildren Colby Minnick, Colt Minnick, and Eliza Bakirane.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Elizabeth (Ron) Shipman of Fairfield, Nebraska, Lydia (Kurt) Shaw of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Lois (William) Goosic of Inavale, Nebraska; grandchildren Jonathan Shipman, Jennifer Shipman, Tammi (Brad) Evans, Adam (Erica) Shaw, Maria (Steve) Borland, Sarah (Greg) Hansen, Cory Minnick, Cody Minnick, Mark Jordan Steen, and Katie (Kenneth) Barber; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Condolences may be sent to: The Steen Family, 205 West 1st, Fairfield, Nebraska 68938.
Memorials are suggested to Hastings Church of Christ or POEM (Peace on Earth) Ministries.
