Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shirley R. Sheppard, 91, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home; and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established later. For the health and safety of others face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
