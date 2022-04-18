Hastings, Nebraska resident Si W. Binderup Jr., 85, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Berean Bible Church in Hastings with Pastor Holden Barry officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to his church, Grace Life Fellowship, 200 North Burlington Avenue, Suite 150, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Si was born on June 26, 1936, in Hastings, NE to Margaret (Primrose) Binderup and Si Binderup Sr. He was baptized by his grandfather, Rev. Wm. Primrose. Si served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. Si married Sue DeMars and she preceded him in death.
Si and his family lived in Kansas City where he gave classes and seminars on developing your best potential. He moved back to Hastings in 2002 and after his sister’s husband died, Si looked after his sister Judy every day. One of the most fulfilling parts of Si’s life was with his church family at Grace Life Church. Many will remember his daily long walks with a list of people to pray for.
Si was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue Binderup; son, Josh Binderup; and sisters, Karen Gerhart and Judy Long.
Survivors include his sons Steve Binderup, Bill Binderup, Aaron Binderup; daughter, Rachael Binderup; sister, Marion Cone; brother, Bob Binderup; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
