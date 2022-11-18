Sister Christine Johnson was born in Union County, Arkansas, on February 12, 1940. She was the daughter of Bertha Bennett and Carvin Givens.
Christine departed this life peacefully at home on November 12, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was a member of the Olive Light Church in Smackover, AR, for many years. Christine was a long-time employee of the boat plant in Smackover, then did in-home care for the elderly once she moved to Nebraska.
Christine was preceded in death by her mother, father, and late husband, Bill Threadgill.
She leaves to cherish in love her husband, Johnny Johnson (Hastings, NE); four loving children, James A. Threadgill of Georgia, Dr. Jacqueline D. White of Arkansas, Frederick B. Threadgill of Alabama, Patricia A. Freeman and son-in-law Bobby R. Freeman of Nebraska; five sisters, Wilma, Patsy, Sharonann, Yvonne, and Wendy; sisters-in-law, Melva Parson and Kathy Johnson; grandkids, Banardi Threadgill, Bobby Freeman Jr, Shanika Freeman, Nathaniel White, Ebony Threadgill, Christopher Threadgill, Justin Yelverton, James Threadgill Jr, Brian Armstrong, Roderick Armstrong, and Michael Rigsby; great-grandkids, Delilah Freeman, Brea Bubak, Ellis Freeman, Claire Freeman, Dorothy Freeman, Mary Freeman, Elijah Freeman, Samiyah Threadgill, and James Threadgill III.
Services and burial will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Arkansas.
