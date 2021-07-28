Slade J. Stolhand Jul 28, 2021 Jul 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harvard, Nebraska resident Slade J. Stolhand, 43, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Ord. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Slade J. Stolhand Cremation Center Funeral Home Pass Away Ord Harvard Nebraska Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan dies in shooting incidentLaughing all the way: Hoff shows to be filmed in Hastings for broadcastAuburn man gets prison time for hit-and-run that left 23-year-old woman critically injuredGunshot wounds manJustice Center estimates now $15M over budgetHPS planning to replace PowerSchool for 2022-2023Storm damages property in Blue HillSix local scouts finally celebrate Eagle rankChiefs head to state with confidence, high expectationsMan sentenced for threatening wife Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
