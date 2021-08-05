Harvard, Nebraska resident Slade J. Stolhand, 43, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Ord.
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, at United Church of Christ in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Slade was born January 16, 1978, in Coalville, UT to Steve and Shirley (Widener) Stolhand. He worked as a pool builder and construction worker in Colorado and Nebraska for many years.
Slade was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include parents, Steve and Shirley Stolhand of Harvard; children, Kodi Stolhand of Gulf Port, MS, Kaity Stolhand of Gulf Port, MS; brothers and spouse, Samuel Stolhand of Fairplay, CO, Steven and Amber Stolhand of Fairplay, CO; girlfriend and family, Gayla Kinney, Emma, Abby, and Ashley Kinney; numerous other extended family and friends and Celebrate Recovery family.
