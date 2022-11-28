Sondra Kay Jones, 84, of Hastings, Nebraska died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.