Sonja Bray, 83, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023.
She was born in Hastings, Nebraska to parents Leonard and Mabel Bachman.
She moved to Lubbock in 1968 and worked at Bray’s Toggery, where she met and later married her husband Curtis Edmund “Ed” Bray.
Sonja was preceded in death by her parents (mother 1992 and father 2002) and her husband Ed (2017).
She is survived by her one and only sister, Floy Renee “Ric” Ring and two nephews, Jeff (wife Jessie) Strain and Spencer Strain, plus several great nieces (Shelby, Sydney and Sophia), and also one great-great niece (Penelope).
Sonja was an avid quilter, and was always eager and willing to help and teach new quilters.
She served as President of the South Plains Quilters’ Guild in 1995 and again in 2000. She was so good hearted, and also a clothing shopaholic, not only for herself but to give away to friends and family.
Arrangements for graveside services are under the direction of Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, Nebraska, with Jeff Strain officiating, on Friday September 29th at 2:00pm.
