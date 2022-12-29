Stacie Kay Evans, 39, of Papillion passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., January 2, 2023 at St Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston. Interment will be held at Assumption Cemetery located 4 miles north of Roseland at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on January 1, 2023 at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, Papillion.