Stanley Blincow Jan 2, 2022

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Stanley Blincow, 73, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
