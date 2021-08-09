Hastings, Nebraska resident Stanley Keith O’Brien Jr., 67, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Stanley was born May 28, 1954, in Grand Island, NE to Stanley Keith Sr. and Donnie Irene (Dubbs) O’Brien. He graduated from Wood River High School in 1972 and Central Community College. Stanley married Linda K. Denzin on May 23, 1983.
Stanley lived in Lincoln where he started working as a paramedic, moved to Morris, IL, York, PA, and then to Hastings where he made his home and continued to work as a paramedic for 25 years, then worked as a corrections officer for 13 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church for 35 years. Stanley volunteered as Santa since 1982 going to many daycares and homes of friends and family. He enjoyed spending his time doing photography and painting.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stanna O’Brien; and nephew, Keith Porter.
Survivors include his wife, Linda O’Brien of Hastings; children and spouses James “J.P.” O’Brien of New York City, NY, Andrew and Teresa O’Brien of Hartington, NE, Erik and Megan O’Brien of Kearney, NE, Emily O’Brien and Ryan Truax of Alvo, NE, Timothy O’Brien of Kearney, NE; grandchildren, Jack O’Brien, Emerson O’Brien, Finley O’Brien; siblings, Cathy Porter, Debra O’Brien, Susan Sweet; cousin, Will Thiel; numerous other family members, cousins, and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.