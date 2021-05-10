Hastings, Nebraska resident Stanley W. Johnson, 88, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Micha R. Gaunt officiating. Viewing will be prior to the funeral service. Burial with Military Rites will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings following the service. Live stream of the service will be available at www.peacelutheranhastings.org. Access Sermons.
Memorials may be given to the Peace Lutheran Church Youth in Hastings, or a donation to a food pantry or homeless shelter of your choosing. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley W. Johnson was born to Lloyd C. Johnson and Goldie (Danielson) Johnson on April 17, 1933, in Holdrege, NE. He married Marian Holl on December 6, 1953 at St. Pauls Lutheran in Lowell. He was baptized and confirmed on May 30, 1954.
Stan served in the Army from July 1955-1957. He was stationed in various locations, including White Sands, NM and Italy. He returned to Minden to his wife and first child. He worked with his father at Lloyd’s Radiator and Welding. Stan and Marian added two more children to their family.
In the Fall of 1970, Stan and Marian opened Stan’s Radiator Service in Hastings. They operated the business until they sold it to Michael in 1998. Stan was active in the business until his health declined.
In his younger years, Stan was a member of the Minden Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Hastings Volunteer Fire Dept.
Stan was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and known by friends and family for his endless supply of tasteful stories and jokes. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. He has been longing for his wife, and we are joyful that they are together again.
Stan was survived by his son, Michael (Sandy) Johnson; daughters, Cynthia (Tom) Helzer and Debra, who was his dedicated and faithful caregiver; one grandson, David Helzer; step-grandchildren, Craig (Cathy) Stanton, Kimberly Stanton and Andi Stanton; step-great grandchildren, Thomas Mendez, Caleb Stanton, Devon Stanton, Joshua Stanton and Alyssa Stanton; brother, AJ; sisters, Evelyn Anderson and Lois (Dale) Schmidt; sisters-in-law Marilyn Johnson and Lynn Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Benedict, John (Arnie) Holl, Sara (Roger) Schneider, Sharon (Steve) Kile; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; parents; brothers, Gene, Bob and Howard; and many friends and loved ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.