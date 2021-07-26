Mother, wife, free spirit, hammock lover, avid reader, storyteller, obsessed with fishing, and full of wanderlust. Stephanie Joy (Albertson) Pershing passed away from respiratory failure as a result of her long battle with Common Variable Immune Deficiency.
Loved by her children, Saylor and Tagg, and her husband, Matt, and a community of family and friends. Memorial to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hastings Library Foundation: P.O. Box 849 Hastings, NE 68902 or online at hastingslibrary.us.
“An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward, so when life is dragging you back with difficulties, it means that it’s going to launch you into something great.” -Paulo Coelho
