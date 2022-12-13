Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Stephen A. Jurgena, 73, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Butler Volland Chapel with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
There will be no burial held at this time. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Stephen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Stephen was born July 19, 1949, in Hastings to John and Gracia (Hayes) Jurgena. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1967.
Stephen served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He married Linda Zaroban on December 27, 1969.
Stephen worked as an over-the-road truck driver for Picks Pack Haulers and was a Transportation Supervisor for Sara Lee/Bimbo. Stephen enjoyed woodworking, spending time in his shop, working on his 1965 panel van, and attending grandchildren’s activities.
He was a member of Elks Lodge in Hastings.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; three infant brothers; and grandson, Adam Jurgena.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Jurgena; children and spouses, Alyssa and Scott Gustafson, Matt and Wyndi Jurgena; grandchildren, Alex Jurgena, Austin Jurgena, Aaren Jurgena, Alivia Gustafson, Juliona Jurgena, Elizabeth Kerchel, Josh Gustafson; great-grandchildren, Thea Jurgena, Haylie Gustafson; sisters, Janice Bierman, Linda Bohlke, Marilyn Peper, Carol Kalvoda Brittain and spouse, Laverne Brittain; and brother and spouse, Mark and Donna Jurgena.
