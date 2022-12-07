Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Stephen A. Jurgena, 73, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Butler Volland Chapel with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
There will be no burial held at this time. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Stephen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
