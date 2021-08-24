Stephen D. Pitman, 71, of Hastings, Nebrasak died Aug. 11, 2021, at home in Hastings.
Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. August 28 at Apfel Funeral Home. Daniel Deffenbaugh will officiate. There will be a reception with refreshments following. Family burial will be in Parkview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scottish Rite, Hastings Rite Care Clinic or the Tehama Shrine transportation fund.
Stephen was born on April 14, 1950 in Denver, Colorado to Lewis and Ruth Pitman. He grew up in Lakewood and Littleton, CO. He attended Littleton High School graduating in 1968 and Hastings College graduating summa cum laude in 1972.
He was united in marriage to Rebecca Stout on June 17, 1972, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. After which the couple lived in Hastings.
He was active in the Hastings bodies of Masonic organizations: Past Master of Blue Lodge #50, presided over all of the Scottish Rite bodies, Past Potentate of Tehama Shrine, and Associate Guardian of Job’s Daughters Bethel #8.
He enjoyed the family cabin in Lake George, CO, Megan’s Arabian horses, various family dogs especially “Cooper” and most of all his grandsons who were the joy of his life.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Rebecca S.; daughter, Megan E. (Wesley) Ruby; grandchildren, Callen W. Ruby and Decker Ruby; brother, Stanley G. Pitman; sisters-in-law, Tammy Stout and Pam (Randy) McAmis; and nephews and nieces, Dustin Kelley, Eric (Dani) Kelley, Andrew Pitman, Sophie (Heather) Pitman, Trinity Kelley.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Pitman.
