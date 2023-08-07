Stephen Peter Hansen, 68, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Brodstone Healthcare Hospital in Superior, Nebraska.
A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow at the Ong Cemetery in Ong, NE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.