Sterling Fastenau, age 82, of Aurora, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Juniata Cemetery. No visitation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at higbymortuary.com.
Sterling LaRue Fastenau, the son of Thomas and Andrea (Petersen) Fastenau, was born in Bertrand, Nebraska, on April 14, 1939, and passed away in Aurora on May 18, 2021, at the age of 82.
Sterling grew up and graduated in Holdrege area. Following school, he drove a truck before he served in the U.S. Army from June 1962-64 before being honorably discharged.
Sterling married Donna Klink, and they had two daughters, Stacey and Anne.
Sterling married Kathy Beach. They made their home in Juniata.
Sterling worked for many years for the Adams County Department of Roads before retiring. Kathy passed away in 2010. He then went to live with his twin brother in Missouri for four years before moving to Aurora in 2017 to be closer to family.
Sterling enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; great-grandson, Kolton Albers; and three sisters, Wilma, Lois and Donna.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Stacey Enderle of Aurora and Anne (Kevin) Hecke of Glenvil; stepdaughter, Teresa (Teea) Pavelka of Hastings; son-in-law, Tom Heath of Hastings; stepbrother, Herb (Carl) Peterson; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother, Stanley (Nel) Fastenau of Willard, Missouri; half-brother, Herb (Carl) Peterson;, and many nieces, nephew, other family members and friends.
