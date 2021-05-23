Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.