Steve J. Aksamit, 77, of Deweese, Nebraska, died Jan. 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese with the Rev. Jamie Hottovy officiating.
Steve J. Aksamit, 77, of Deweese, Nebraska, died Jan. 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese with the Rev. Jamie Hottovy officiating.
Rosary is before the funeral mass at 9:30 a.m.
Burial is at the Assumption Cemetery in Deweese.
Memorials may be given in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is handling arrangments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.