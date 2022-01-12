Steve Krueger, 68, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Service will be Monday, January 17, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Sunday, January 16, from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 3-5 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Blue Hill Community Club. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Kenneth Krueger was born on October 19, 1953 in Hastings, Nebraska to Kenneth V. and Mariel J. (Stroh) Krueger. He graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1972. Steve attended Hastings College and graduated in 1976. He began employment with the former Commercial Bank (now South Central State Bank) in Blue Hill immediately after graduating from college, where he was employed until his retirement in December of 2019. Steve was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on several church offices, served on boards of banking organizations, was involved with the Blue Hill Golf Course, Blue Hill Commerce Club and Blue Hill Volunteer Fire Department. On June 14, 1975 Steve married Debra Saathoff of Naponee, Nebraska. They were blessed with two daughters and one son, Carisa, Jessica and Josh. Steve’s five grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved doing activities with all of them, especially taking them to movies, taking them out to eat and snuggling in front of the T.V.
Left to cherish his memory are wife of 46 years, Deb of Blue Hill; two daughters, Carisa (Jeff) Cox of Blue Hill, Jessica (Edel) Reyes of Pleasant Hill, MO; one son, Josh of Blue Hill; grandchildren, Alayna, Olivia, Ava and Callie Cox of Blue Hill, Jace Reyes of Pleasant Hill, MO; mother, Mariel Krueger of Blue Hill; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Jeff) Schultz of Doniphan; brother-in-law and spouse, Dick (Robin) Gilbert of Clay Center; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Saathoff of Naponee, Jim (Naomi) Saathoff of Kearney, Steve (Kitt) Saathoff of Lincoln; special friends, Jess (Julie) Wright of Hastings, Roger (Marilyn) Alber and Keith (Susie) Waterbury of Blue Hill; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceding Steve in death were his father, Kenneth Krueger; father and mother-in-Law, Ed and Shirley Saathoff; sister, Diane Gilbert; brothers, Mark and Tim Krueger and niece, Morgan Hanson.
