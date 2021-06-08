Harvard, Nebraska resident Steven A. Justa, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare after a brief battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. June 19 at the Harvard Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Harvard Community Foundation, PO Box 119, Harvard, NE 68944. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Steve was born March 9, 1958, to Carl and Larena (Rolfsmeier) Justa in Friend, NE. They moved to Harvard a few years later and Steve lived in Harvard ever since.
Steve worked various jobs over the years including farming, foundry work, hay hauling, tree removal, being a bouncer, etc. He enjoyed all aspects of strength training, performing feats of strength and giving training advice to anyone who asked. He authored books on the topic as well. Steve also enjoyed music, often composing his own versions.
He enjoyed the company of family, friends and being with his cats.
He is survived by two brothers, David and Jim (Becky) Justa; two nieces, Brittany (Jon) Hauck and Maddison Justa; one uncle, Vern Justa; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
