Hastings, Nebraska, resident Steven A. “Steve” Jensen, 70, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Azria Health-Broadwell in Grand Island, NE.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Hastings with Pastor Tamara Holtz officiating. Memorials may be given to Hastings Public Schools Foundation (on the memo line put Hastings Middle School Garden/Steve Jensen) or Hastings Foster Grandparents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.