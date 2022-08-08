Steven Charles Kleiber, son of Pat and Dick Kleiber, passed away on August 6, 2022, in La Jolla, California.
Steve was born on March 18, 1961, in Munick, Germany and returned to Hastings, Nebraska in October, 1962. He grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School in 1979.
He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for two years. He graduated from an air lines school in Vancouver, Washington. He started his work career at World Airlines in San Francisco. Later her joined Continental Air Lines in Los Angeles. While working for Continental he used his own time to take computer courses to become proficient as a computer technician in air lines services.
Later he joined EDS and for ten years was based in Mexico City where he was responsible for air lines computer services in Mexico, Central and South America. He later worked for another air line in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East until his many health issues forced him into early medical retirement.
Steve is survived by his parents, Pat and Dick Kleiber; two brothers, Eric (Christine) of Alexandria, VA, and Dave (Sameta) of Steamboat Springs, CO; two Aunts, Carol Hamilton of Meeker, Co, and Helen Kleiber of Sky Valley, GA; one Uncle, Jerry Biliings (Nancy) of Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by two uncles, Don Kleiber and Dick Billings.
A memorial service for Steve will be held at a later date.
