Steven D. Harwick, age 68, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on November 8 in Weslaco, Texas.
He was the husband of Angi Harwick, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Steve was born in Omaha, NE and was a life long resident of Hastings. He was the son of Dr. Robert and Barbara Harwick. Steve proudly served in the US Army and Army reserves as an artillery surveyor from 1976 to 1988. He worked as a self employed contractor until retirement in 2019, after which he enjoyed warm winters in southern Texas with his wife Angie.
Steve was an active member of Saint Michaels Catholic Church. He was a long time member of bowling leagues, enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, Nebraska football, and traveling with and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his quiet humor, hard work, his love for family and willingness to help others.
Steve is survived by his wife, Angi Harwick; son, Chris (Gretchen) Harwick; daughter, Katie Harwick and grandson, Caleb Harwick; son, Joe Harwick; siblings, Sandi Brewer of Holdrege, Becky Pratt of Lincoln, Roger Harwick of Cartersville, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Harwick.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Michaels Catholic Church at 715 Creighton Ave in Hastings, with meal to follow. Flowers may be sent to St. Michaels church office.
