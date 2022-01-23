Hastings, Nebraska, resident Steven E. DeBacker, 52, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
