Hastings, Nebraska, resident Steven E. DeBacker, 52, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Steven was born March 3, 1969, in Hastings to A. L. “Mick” and Sharon K. (Schmidt) DeBacker. He was baptized at St. Mark’s by the Very Reverend John Bartholomew.
He graduated from Hastings High School in 1990. He attended Goodwill Industries, was active in Special Olympics, Hastings Kiwanis Aktion Club, and St. Cecilia’s Special CCD.
He volunteered at the Salvation Army and Crosier Monastery. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s.
Steven’s special accomplishment was he represented Nebraska at the Special Olympics International Ski Competition in Anchorage, Alaska in 1989.
Steve loved everyone. He called absolutely everyone “my friend.” He enjoyed riding in the truck convoys.
Before COVID-19, he spent most Saturday mornings with his friends at Goldenrod Café. More recently, he gained new friends at the Hastings Eagle’s Club thanks to caregivers Virginia and Cal Wallin.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, A.L. “Mick” DeBacker.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon K. DeBacker of Hastings; sisters, Teresa DeBacker and husband, Danny McClung of Albuquerque, NM, and Debra and husband, David Schnase of Hastings; brother, Michael and wife, Kara DeBacker of Springfield, MO; nieces and nephews, Joe Schnase, Eric (Sara) Schnase, Matt (Amy) Schnase, Sara (Tim) Stroman, and Adam DeBacker; great-nieces and -nephews, Carry, Dakota, Dalton, Alayna, Sophie, Molly, Mason, Austin, Taylor, Owen, and Callan; great-great-niece, Avery; and numerous other extended family and friends.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings.
Requiem Eucharist is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at St. Mark’s Pro-Cathedral in Hastings with the Very Reverend Katie Hargis officiating.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to www.lbvfh.com" target="_blank">www.lbvfh.com, go to Steven’s obituary page, and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. The link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date.
Memorials may be given to St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings, or Special Olympics-Hastings Alumni.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.