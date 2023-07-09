Steve Jacoby

Steven F. “Steve” Jacoby, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on his late wife’s birthday, July 2, 2023, at Cottonwood Creek Memory Care in Cheyenne.

Steve was born December 10, 1946, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to the late Floyd G. Jacoby and Helen (Strauch) Jacoby Scott.