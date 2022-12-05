Hastings, Nebraska, resident Steven LaVern Timmerman, 68, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Blue Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the funral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Steven’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Steven was born July 24, 1954, in Hastings to Dick J. and Margaret L. (Hansen) Timmerman. He graduated from McAlester, Oklahoma, High School.
Steven enjoyed shooting pool and fishing.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Kitchens; and niece, Julie Beeton.
Survivors include his children, Leilani Timmerman of Chatsworth, GA, Jermiah Timmerman of New Brockton, AL, Adam Gloudemans of Hastings; grandchildren, Daemon, Kikyo, Kiba, Ace, Allura, Tamara, Crystia, DJ, Robert; siblings and spouses, Delbert Timmerman of Clay Center, NE, David and Faye Timmerman of Yuma, AZ, Arlene and Roy Gregg of Shawnee, OK, Thomas and Monica Timmerman of Hastings, Johnny Timmerman of Tekamah, NE; and numerous cousins and friends.
