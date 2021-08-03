Clay Center, Nebraska resident Steven Michael DeJung, 69, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Clay Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing. Inurnment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center.
Services will be live-streamed from the St. Mary’s Catholic Church website www.stmaryssutton.org.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Mills-Schroder Post #81, Clay Center, NE, or to the Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department in Clay Center.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Steve was born August 11, 1951, in Hastings, NE, to Alvin Gerald DeJung and Marilyn Ann (Buttell) (DeJung) Zurmiller. The family lived on a farm southeast of Clay Center then moved to Saronville where Steve started elementary school. The family moved to Clay Center where Steve resumed elementary and high school at Clay Center Public School. He then went to Central Technical College (CCC) in Hastings and he studied diesel mechanics. Steve’s love of semi-trailer trucks began as a young boy and he was then able to spend a career of 47 1/2 years working on and around them at Dahlsten’s Truck Line in Clay Center.
Steven served on the Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years and was a 40-year member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Marvin Zurmiller; sister, Kathryn Scott and brother-in-law, Rod Ratzlaff.
Steve is survived by his siblings, Patricia Ratzlaff of Hastings, Timothy and Martye DeJung of Omaha, Donna and Todd Deines of Fairfield, Kenneth and Bonnie DeJung of Ft. Covington, NY, and Sandra DeJung of Grand Island. Steve is also survived by his aunt, Peggy Huffman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and the Schmidt Family.
