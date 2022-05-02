Hastings resident Steven “Steve” Erickson, 60, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Steven’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Steve was born April 2, 1962, in Lincoln, NE to Virgil & Alice (Rinehart) Erickson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1980. Steve married Laurie Bacon in Hastinsgs on September 18, 1982; they later divorced. To this union, Chad was born.
Steve worked for Powell Tower Maintenance, drove truck for Becker Trucking, and then went to work for Dial Heating & Air Conditioning in Hastings for 30 years. He enjoyed spending his time golfing, watching NASCAR, Kansas City Chiefs, NHRA, and had a love/hate relationship with Husker football.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Erickson and dog Pepper Boy.
Survivors include his better half, Andrea Schropfer; son & spouse, Chad & Shelby Erickson; grandchildren, Logan Erickson, Calvin Erickson, RaeLynn Erickson, Lincoln Erickson, Auria Erickson, Aspen Erickson; step-daughter & spouse, Megan & Derek Hoshaw; step-grandchildren, Beckett Hoshaw, Ariah Hoshaw, Elliott Hoshaw; brother, Tom Erickson; sister, Susan Erickson; mother, Alice Erickson; nephew, Trevin Erickson; niece, Reese Erickson; fur kids (dogs), Winston and Dexter; numerous cousins.
