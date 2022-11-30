Hastings, Nebraska resident Steven W. Carl, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Premier Estates, Kenesaw, NE, after an 18-year battle with Parkinson's.

There will be no services, his wishes were to be cremated, and when Jackie passes her ashes will be joined with his and then buried. Memorials may be given to Heartland Pet Connection, Start Over Rover, or St. Cecilia Renovation Project. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.