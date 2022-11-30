Hastings, Nebraska resident Steven W. Carl, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Premier Estates, Kenesaw, NE, after an 18-year battle with Parkinson's.
There will be no services, his wishes were to be cremated, and when Jackie passes her ashes will be joined with his and then buried. Memorials may be given to Heartland Pet Connection, Start Over Rover, or St. Cecilia Renovation Project. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Steve graduated from Hastings High in 1963. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Groshans on April 4, 1964. Steve was a machinist/tool and die for Hastings Irrigation Pipe for 42 years; retiring in 2005 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He loved camping and reading and also enjoyed woodworking.
Steve was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David DeByle; sister-in-law, Wendy Groshans; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Florence Groshans; and parents, Benny and Albertha Carl.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Jacqueline “Jackie” Carl of Hastings, NE; daughters Connie Carl of Denver, CO, Carolynn DeByle of Anchorage, AK; son & spouse Michael Carl & Sherry Dill of Omaha, NE; grandsons Sawyer DeByle of Anchorage, AK, Spencer McCarter of Omaha, NE; sister Barbara Hinrichs of Hastings, NE; brother Richard Carl of FL; brothers-in-law & spouses Danny & Sandy Groshans of Lincoln, NE, Dennis Groshans of Lincoln, NE, Steve & Stephanie Groshans of Lincoln, NE, Glenn Groshans of Waverly, NE, Fred & Jill Groshans of Roca, NE; sister-in-law & spouse Mary & Randy Smith of Papillion, NE; cat Kizzy; several nieces & nephews.
