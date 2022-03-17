Juniata, Nebraska resident Sue Ella Bearden Riddick, 77, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on April 23 at her home. Burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Sue was born on June 28, 1944, in Borger, TX to Ellis William & Rosa May (Cappel) Bearden. She grew up in Phillips, TX, where she graduated from high school. Sue was a single mother of two daughters and raised them in Groves, TX. She met Jim Riddick on a blind date and married a year later. They lived in Groves and she graduated from Lamar University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. After Christy graduated high school, they moved to Tulia, TX where they lived a full life. Sue was a certified legal assistant and then went to school to become one of the first paralegals in Texas. This is how she supported and raised her daughters to be strong and independent. Sue was an accountant for Brown and Grahm until she retired. She was involved with the community and loved to visit and help when she could. After being diagnosed with a health condition, she moved to Juniata, NE to be with her daughter, Christy.
Sue was a member of Eastern Star and First Christian Church in Tulia, TX. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, quilting, sewing, gardening, reading, bead jewelry, playing bridge and canasta, and traveling.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Jim” Riddick; brother, Paul Bearden; and sisters, Barbara Pratt and Sandie Walsar.
Survivors include her daughters & spouses, Christine “Christy” & Paul Ramirez of Juniata, NE, Mary Rountree & Brian Malchar of Alba, TX; grandchildren, Sam, William, Andrew, Travis, Valerie, Melissa, Vanessa, Emmanuel, Michael, Lindsey, Tara, Ty, Nolan, Katie; 22 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack Walsar of Forney, TX.
