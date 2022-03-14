Juniata, Nebraska, resident Sue Riddick, 77, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2022 @ 5:32 pm
