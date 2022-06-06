Susan A. Thaut, 100, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Thursday, June 9th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. The Celebrant of Mass will be Father Douglas Daro. Visitation will begin at 9 AM and a Rosary will precede mass at 9:30 AM with family present.
Burial will be in the Parkview Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Susan was born March 25, 1922 in Assumption, Nebraska to Matt and Catherine (Kaiser) Trausch. She was one of twelve children. Susan received her education at Assumption Catholic School.
Susan was united in marriage to Harry H. Thaut of Hastings on September 9, 1950 in Lubbock Texas, where Harry was stationed at Reese Air Force Base. Harry and Susan moved back to Hastings after his honorable discharge.
Susan worked various jobs while Harry was stationed in Lubbock, Texas. After moving back to Hastings, she became a homemaker excelling at cooking, canning, and sewing clothes. She enjoyed teaching these traits to each of her children over the years. Susan was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and a past member of the altar society.
Survivors include her seven children, Mary (Terry) Volker of Kearney, Greg (Peggy) Thaut, Carolyn (Lonnie) Stone, Bev Thaut, all of Hastings, Joe (Vicky) Thaut, Diane (Mike) Douglass, Susie (Jeremy) Bonahoom all of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as her four-legged friends, Kitty, Blackie, and Frank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers: Ed, Bert, Charles, Elmer, Alfred, Vern, Ervin, and infant brother Albert; sisters: Martha, Laurine, Jeanette; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
