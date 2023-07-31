Hastings, Nebraska, resident Susan E. Rodriguez, 59, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her home.
Susan was born on November 5, 1963, in Scottsbluff, NE. She was adopted in 1965 by the Schroer family of Kearney.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 10:49 am
She grew up in Kearney, where she attended and graduated from Kearney High School.
She was united in marriage to Shane Fells in 1984 though they later divorced. Through this marriage 3 daughters were born.
Susan moved many times in her adult life. Living and making friends in Scottsbluff, Kearney, Blue Hill and Texas before settling back in Hastings in 2008 where she was married to Jesus Rodriguez.
Susan graduated from Joseph’s College of Beauty at age 50.
She loved her grandchildren and taking care of the neighborhood cats.
She was a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Services will be held Monday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. A luncheon will follow. Private family burial will held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the family.
She is preceded in death by adopted father, Melvin Schroer, and biological father, Raymond Ramirez.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jesus Rodriguez; daughters, Amanda (Tim) Eggers, Alicia (Ian) Buck, Andrea (Adam) Dieken; grandchildren, Reese, Kellan, Matthew, Lathan, Oliver, Amelia, Nora, Thackery and Grace; her best friend, Diana (Mike) Johnson; and numerous family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-susan-rodrigues.
