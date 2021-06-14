Hastings, Nebraska resident Susan Faye Black, 74, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Knott officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date c/o Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 North Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Susan was born on January 8, 1947, in Hastings, NE to Jacob and Betty (McCoy) Adler. She attended Hastings High School. Susan married Harold R. Black Jr. on August 22, 1992; he preceded her in death on August 4, 1997. She was a homemaker and attended the Hastings Berean Bible Church.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold R. Black Jr.; son, Danny Lewis; and brother, Jim Adler.
Survivors include her children, Stacey (Bob) Mulliner of Hastings, Darrin Lewis of Hastings; grandchildren, Christina Harwell, Cody Halbmaier, Kayla Horst, Dillan Lewis, Jersey Lewis, Drew Lewis; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack Adler of Hastings, Kenneth Adler of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Cheryl Minshall of Glendale, AZ; nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
