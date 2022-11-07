Susan H. Shafer (Mulliner), age 77, of Holstein, Nebraska went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022. Susan was born on June 14, 1945 in Oakland, California to H. Robert and Dora Mulliner.
During the earlier part of her life, Susan lived in Bertrand, Nelson and Hastings, Nebraska, where she graduated high school. In 1987 she met and married Dale Shafer and moved near Holstein, where she thoroughly enjoyed farm life.
Through the years, she was involved in many Sunday school church groups and sang in her church choir. Susan also loved to play the piano from a young age and could play by ear. Susan’s deep-seeded faith was at the very core of her being. One of her giftings in her life was her passion for people.
She took great joy in cultivating relationships with all she met. She mentored ladies through all walks of life on a regular basis. Susan had a very natural way of genuinely connecting with people. She always made time to pour into others may it be family, friends or even strangers.
Susan is survived by her loving husband Dale; her children, Wendy O’Brien of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jennifer Gregston of Edmond, Oklahoma, Matthew Shafer (Leslie) of Holt, Missouri, Phillip Shafer (Kelly) of Papillion, Nebraska and Jennifer Hoosier (Erik) of Sibley, Iowa; her brother Robert Mulliner (Stacy) of Custer, South Dakota.
She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Susan was also due to become a Great-Grandmother around Thanksgiving this year for the first time before her untimely death.
Susan was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Barbara Horton, and her granddaughter Gabriele Rebeka Gregston.
A celebration of life will be held at the Hastings Evangelical Free Church on Friday, November 11, at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at the church. All memorials will be given to the Hastings Evangelical Free Church.
