Susan H. Shafer (Mulliner), age 77, of Holstein, Nebraska went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022. Susan was born on June 14, 1945 in Oakland, California to H. Robert and Dora Mulliner.

During the earlier part of her life, Susan lived in Bertrand, Nelson and Hastings, Nebraska, where she graduated high school. In 1987 she met and married Dale Shafer and moved near Holstein, where she thoroughly enjoyed farm life.