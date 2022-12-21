Susan Karen Schalock died peacefully in her sleep from congestive heart failure on December 17, 2022, in Chewelah, Washington.
Sue retired from Hastings College in June of 2000, after an active career as Professor of Physical Education and Head Women’s Tennis Coach.
Upon retirement, she and her husband Bob moved to Chewelah, Washington, where they had built a house with scenic views of the mountains and valleys.
Sue continued to be active in tennis, hiking, swimming, camping, traveling, and painting.
Sue was born in Washington, D.C., on January 12, 1943, and raised in Seattle. She graduated from Washington State University (BA) and The University of Puget Sound (MA).
She completed post-graduate work at the University of Washington, University of California, and the University of Nebraska. She received a Doctor of Humanities Degree in 2000 upon her retirement from Hastings College.
During her academic career, she was President of the Nebraska Association of Health, Physical Education, and Dance, and in 1989 received the Association’s Honor Award for twelve years of service and three years as President.
As head Tennis Coach, her teams won numerous Conference and National titles. She was NAIA Tennis Coach of the Year six times; NAIC Tennis Coach of the Year eight times; and inducted into the Hastings College Hall of Fame in October, 1999.
Sue was a much sought-after conference presenter, and conducted workshops on adapted physical education and modern dance nationally and in Spain, Belgium, and Mainland China.
She also published widely in the areas of physical fitness and basic tennis strategies.
Sue loved to teach and coach. She was an inspiration to her husband, family, students, athletes, colleagues, and many friends both nationally and internationally. She wore a smile on her face, a bow in her hair, and a tennis racket over her shoulder.
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Robert and Susan Schalock Scholarship Fund at Hastings College.
