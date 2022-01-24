Hastings, Nebraska, resident Susan Lorretta Myers, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Friday, January 28, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Joe Wallin officiating. There will be no viewing.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Susan was born July 27, 1949, in Hastings to Lowell and Aileen (Guinard) Myers. Susan married Russ Rother. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2009.
Susan worked as a waitress at various restaurants for over 45 years before retiring. She enjoyed word searches, her cat Fluffy, and game shows “The Price is Right” and “Jeopardy.” Susan was an avid Cubs fan.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Butch Myers, Janey Jones, Rodney Myers, Don Myers, Lola Spooner, and Lois Myers; and baby boy Myers.
Survivors include children and spouses, Lowell (Terra) Myers JR of Carson City, NV, Tearesa (Fred) Valentine of Lincoln, Thomas Holmes of Minden, and Ed Holmes of Tomball, TX; grandchildren, Lowell and Kayla Holmes, Megan and Timothy Davis, Samantha Holmes, Candice and Danny Wilkersons, Dakota and David Allen, Meranda and Dage Detter; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dale Myers of Blue Hill, Helen Dodds of Hastings, Irine Buss of Blue Hill, Carol Myers of Henderson, Joyce Dyer of Flagstaff, AZ, and Delores Johnson of Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.