Suzanne Wood, 68, of Hebron, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Thayer County Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Belvidere. Burial will take place at Belvidere City Cemetery in Belvidere. Visitation is Wednesday November 17th from 5 - 7 p.m. at Price Funeral Home in Hebron.
Price Funeral Home of Hebron is caring for the family.
